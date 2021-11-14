SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.40.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$32.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.98. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$32.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

