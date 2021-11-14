SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$32.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

