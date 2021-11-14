Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $26,000 in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 30.1% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,688 shares of company stock worth $494,520. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

