Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNMRF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

SNMRF stock remained flat at $$6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

