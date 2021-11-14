SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $22.76 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $249,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,477,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

