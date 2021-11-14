Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 135.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.91 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

