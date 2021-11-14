Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

