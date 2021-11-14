Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 324,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

