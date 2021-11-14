SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,757,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

