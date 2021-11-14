Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB traded up $8.65 on Tuesday, reaching $102.72. 1,414,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,271. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.