Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

