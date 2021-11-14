Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Spok has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

