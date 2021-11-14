Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Spok has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Dividend History for Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

