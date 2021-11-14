Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.59. Sports Entertainment Acquisition shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 12,594 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 146,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

