Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.