Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,977 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

