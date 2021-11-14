Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

SFM stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

