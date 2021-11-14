Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CureVac by 260.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of CVAC opened at $36.76 on Friday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.