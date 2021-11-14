Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,979 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

