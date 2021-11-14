Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 165.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.