Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $656,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERII stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

