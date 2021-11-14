Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $19.04 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

