Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.