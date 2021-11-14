Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $63.44 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00070833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00077346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00144858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00073676 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,448,772 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

