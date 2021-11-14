Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.