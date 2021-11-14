State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,420,479 shares of company stock worth $427,435,067 over the last ninety days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

