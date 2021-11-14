State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.16% of Camping World worth $42,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Camping World stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

