State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.57% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $45,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after buying an additional 188,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

