State Street Corp Has $42.49 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $42,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 181,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.