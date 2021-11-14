State Street Corp Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Phreesia worth $44,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

