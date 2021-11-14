State Street Corp Sells 36,644 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.38% of TPI Composites worth $42,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $23.66 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $877.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

