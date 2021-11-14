STATERA 1-Day Volume Tops $82,095.00 (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $82,095.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STATERA has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,171,196 coins and its circulating supply is 80,171,195 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

