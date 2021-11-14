Stellar Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and $467.55 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00071474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00147582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,609 coins and its circulating supply is 24,299,911,141 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

