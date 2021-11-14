Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,395 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 151.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HYMC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,483,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,386,793 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.