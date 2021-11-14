Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,276 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 248.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

ACRE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

