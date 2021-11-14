Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,500 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $1.41 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.