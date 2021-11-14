Stifel Financial Corp Has $107,000 Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENBL opened at $7.80 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

