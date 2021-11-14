Stifel Nicolaus Increases Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.75

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Journey Energy
Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.