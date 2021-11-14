Stifel Nicolaus Increases Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.75

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

