Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.17 ($104.90).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €64.65 ($76.06) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is €71.62 and its 200 day moving average is €69.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 117.90.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

