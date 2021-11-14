Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

