Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “
OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.
About Subaru
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
