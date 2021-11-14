Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

