Subsea 7’s (SUBCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a 90.00 price target (down previously from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

