SUKU (SUKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $126.37 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $126.37 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

