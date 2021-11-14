Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMMCF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

