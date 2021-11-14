Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 1,428 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 948,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

