Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 582 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 582 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,741,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.41 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.