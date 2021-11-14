Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $262,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.