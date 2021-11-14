Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $118.24 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.