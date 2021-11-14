Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 526 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDXX opened at $628.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.14 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.87 and a 200-day moving average of $628.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

