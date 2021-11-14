Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $36.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

