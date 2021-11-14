Superior Gold (SGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Superior Gold to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67.

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 301,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$147,593.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

